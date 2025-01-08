Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; 8 Jan 2025

KARACHI: The buying rate for the Omani Rial in relation to the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) was recorded at Rs720.75, while the selling rate stands at Rs729.25 in the open market on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

The information provided on the currency website indicated that the Omani Rial (OMR) remained stable against the Pakistani Rupee in the open market.

The Omani Rial denoted as OMR, serves as the official currency of Oman and is subdivided into 1,000 smaller units called baisa.

Conversion of 500 and 1000 OMR to PKR

On January 8, the prevailing exchange rate suggests that 500 Rial is equivalent to Rs.360,375 whereas 1,000 OMR amounts to Rs.720,750 in Pakistani currency.

