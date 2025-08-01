Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; August 01, 2025

On Friday, August 1, 2025, the Omani Rial (OMR) continues to demonstrate resilience in the currency market, with having exchange rate of ₨. 749.75 against the Pakistan Rupee.



On August 1, 2025, the exchange rates for OMR to PKR are different. You can buy OMR for ₨. 739.75 and sell it for ₨. 749.75.

1,000 Omani Rial in Pakistani rupees

At today’s selling rate, 1000 Omani Rial equals approximately ₨. 749,750. This conversion is vital for individuals sending money from Oman to Pakistan, ensuring their families receive the maximum value.

The Omani Rial holds significant importance for Pakistan, especially in the realm of remittances. With over 360,000 Pakistani expatriates residing in Oman, the currency exchange between OMR to PKR plays a crucial role in supporting families back home.

These remittances are often used for essential needs such as education, healthcare, and housing, and they also contribute to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and GDP.

During July 2025, the Omani Rial (OMR) demonstrated relatively stable performance against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), with only modest fluctuations throughout the month. The highest exchange rate recorded was ₨742.00 per 1 OMR on July 21, 2025, while the lowest was ₨738.04 on July 1, 2025.

These figures reflect open market rates, influenced by factors such as regional economic trends, remittance flows, and monetary policies. The narrow spread between the highest and lowest rates indicates a period of currency stability, which proves beneficial for both remittance planning and cross-border trade between Oman and Pakistan.



Focus on Omani Rial and OMR to PKR

Understanding the OMR to PKR exchange rate is essential for both personal and economic planning. Whether you’re a worker abroad or a business owner dealing in cross-border trade, the Omani Rial remains a key currency for Pakistan’s financial ecosystem and Pakistan Rupee exchange rate.

Note: This information is intended solely for informational and estimation purposes and should not be used for trading or financial advice. It is essential to confirm prices with your broker before entering into any transactions or investment activities.