Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; August 02, 2025

The Omani Rial (OMR) is trading at a rate of Rs 748.2. in the open market against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

On August 02, 2025, the exchange rates for the Omani Rial are set at a buying rate of 738.2 and a selling rate of 748.2.

1,000 Omani Rial in Pakistani rupees

At today’s selling rate, 1000 Omani Rial equals approximately ₨. 748,200. This conversion is vital for individuals sending money from Oman to Pakistan, ensuring their families receive the maximum value.

The Omani Rial holds significant importance for Pakistan, especially in the realm of remittances. With over 360,000 Pakistani expatriates residing in Oman, the currency exchange between OMR to PKR plays a crucial role in supporting families back home.

These remittances are often used for essential needs such as education, healthcare, and housing, and they also contribute to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and GDP.



Impact of Remittances on Pakistan

The financial remittances sent home by Pakistani workers in Oman play a pivotal role in the socioeconomic well-being of their families. These funds are often used for essential needs such as education, healthcare, and housing, thereby improving the quality of life for recipients back in Pakistan. On a macroeconomic level, remittances contribute significantly to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and national GDP, making them a crucial element of the country’s financial health.

Note: This data is provided for informational and estimated purposes only and is not meant for trading or financial guidance. Always verify prices with your broker before engaging in any transactions or investments. The exchange rate should not be taken as investment advice, and no recommendation is made to buy, sell, or hold any securities or financial products.