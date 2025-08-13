Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; August 13, 2025

As of Wednesday, August 13, 2025, the exchange rate for the Omani Rial (OMR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market was recorded at 738.8 PKR.



The buying rate stood at 736.3 PKR, while the selling rate was 738.8 PKR. These rates were last updated at 02:15 PST on the same date.

Fluctuations in the OMR to PKR exchange rate significantly influence businesses, tourists, and individuals engaged in cross-border financial transactions between the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

Rates of 1000 Omani Rials (OMR)

As of August 13, 2025, with the current selling rate of 738.8 PKR per OMR, 1,000 Omani Rial (OMR to PKR) equate to approximately 738,800 Pakistani Rupees (PKR).

This exchange rate underscores the robust value of the Omani Rial and its significant purchasing power within Pakistan’s local market.

The exchange rate of the Omani Rial holds considerable importance for the approximately 360,000 Pakistani expatriates living in Oman, who are engaged in diverse employment and entrepreneurial activities.

This community includes individuals employed in both skilled and unskilled labour roles, as well as those managing small businesses or working in professional fields such as engineering and information technology.

The Pakistani diaspora in Oman is widely recognised for its strong work ethic and adaptability, contributing significantly to various sectors of the Omani economy.

Read More: DOGE to PKR: Conversion Rate; August 13, 2025



Oman presents a range of opportunities for Pakistani emigrants due to its stable economy and high demand for foreign labour. The country’s favourable business climate and job market have attracted a substantial number of Pakistani workers.

The remittances sent back to Pakistan by these expatriates play a crucial role in supporting their families and significantly contribute to the Pakistani economy. A stable exchange rate is anticipated to promote smoother transactions, benefiting both Pakistani expatriates and their families back in Pakistan.



Note: The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as trading or financial advice. It is advisable to confirm prices with your broker before making any transactions or investments. The exchange rate mentioned should not be considered investment advice, and no recommendations are made regarding the purchase, sale, or retention of any securities or financial products.