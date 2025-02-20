Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; February 20, 2025

KARACHI: The buying rate for the Omani Rial in exchange for the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) stood at Rs720.75 while the selling rate is Rs729.25 in the open market on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The Omani Rial denoted as OMR, serves as the official currency of Oman and is subdivided into 1,000 smaller units called baisa.

Conversion of 500 and 1000 OMR to Pakistani Rupees

On February 20, the prevailing exchange rate suggests that 1,000 OMR amounts to Rs720,750 in Pakistani currency.

To convert Omani Rial to the Pakistani Rupee, individuals travelling to Pakistan with OMR can approach banks or exchange company branches for the currency exchange process.

It is also important to highlight that the exchange rate of Rs720.75 per OMR in the open market holds considerable significance for the large Pakistani expatriate population living in Oman, which is estimated to number approximately 250,000 individuals involved in various employment or business ventures.

Similarly, the exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal (SAR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) remained unchanged at Rs74.2 in the open market on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also remained constant as it is being sold for Rs74.75 on the fourth day of the business week.

The Saudi riyal is the official currency of Saudi Arabia. It is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is marked by a long-established and mutually beneficial alliance, underscored by considerable financial assistance from the kingdom.