Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; January 29, 2025

KARACHI: The buying rate for the Omani Rial in exchange for the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) strengthened by Rs1.39 reaching Rs723.79 while the selling rate is Rs731.79 in the open market on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

The Omani Rial denoted as OMR, serves as the official currency of Oman and is subdivided into 1,000 smaller units called baisa.

Conversion of 500 and 1000 OMR to Pakistani Rupees

On January 29, the prevailing exchange rate suggests that 500 Rial is equivalent to Rs361,895 whereas 1,000 OMR amounts to Rs723,790 in Pakistani currency.

To convert Omani Rial to Pakistani Rupee, individuals travelling to Pakistan with OMR can approach banks or exchange company branches for the currency exchange process.

It is also important to highlight that the exchange rate of Rs722.4 per OMR in the open market holds considerable significance for the large Pakistani expatriate population living in Oman, which is estimated to number approximately 250,000 individuals involved in various employment or business ventures.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal (SAR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) stood at 74.6 in the open market on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

The Saudi Riyal strengthened by three paisas against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Wednesday. As per details, the selling price of the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs74.6.

The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is marked by a long-established and mutually beneficial alliance, underscored by considerable financial assistance from the kingdom.

Each year, millions of Pakistani expatriates working in Saudi Arabia send substantial portions of their earnings back to Pakistan.