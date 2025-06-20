Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; June 20, 2025

The Omani Rial (OMR) is currently trading at a rate of Rs 737.45 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market as of Friday, June 20.

The recorded buying and selling rates for the OMR are Rs 737.45 and Rs 736.92, respectively. These exchange rates were last updated at 03:35 PST on June 20, 2025.

Rates of 1000 Omani Rials (OMR)

For individuals converting currency, 1,000 Omani Rials (OMR) is equivalent to approximately Rs 737,450 in Pakistani Rupees, based on the open market exchange rate as of June 20, 2025. Travellers between the two countries have the option to exchange their currency at banks or branches of exchange companies.

The exchange rate of the Omani Rial is of particular significance to the approximately 360,000 Pakistani expatriates living in Oman, who engage in various employment and business ventures. Many Pakistani workers in Oman are involved in both skilled and unskilled labour positions, while others manage small businesses or work in professional sectors such as engineering and information technology. The Pakistani community in Oman is noted for its strong work ethic and adaptability.

Oman presents a range of opportunities for Pakistani emigrants due to its stable economy and high demand for foreign labour. The country’s favourable business climate and job market have attracted a substantial number of Pakistani workers. The remittances sent back to Pakistan by these expatriates play a crucial role in supporting their families and significantly contribute to the Pakistani economy. A stable exchange rate is anticipated to promote smoother transactions, benefiting both Pakistani expatriates and their families back in Pakistan.



