The Omani Rial (OMR) exchange rate remained unchanged at Rs 732.65 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Monday, May 19, 2025.

The buying and selling rates for Omani Rial (OMR) were recorded at Rs 732.65 and Rs 741.3, respectively.

The exchange rates were last updated at 12:10 PST on May 19, 2025.

1000 Omani Rial Conversion Rates

As of May 19, 1,000 OMR is equivalent to Rs 732,650 in Pakistani currency if citizens sell the same in the open market. Individuals travelling to either country can exchange their currency at banks or exchange company branches.

The exchange rate is crucial for the approximately 360,000 Pakistani expatriates living in Oman, who are involved in various employment or business ventures.

Many Pakistani workers are employed in skilled and unskilled labour roles, while others run small businesses or work in professional fields like engineering and IT. The community is known for its strong work ethic and adaptability.

Oman provides opportunities for Pakistani emigrants through its stable economy and demand for foreign workers.

The remittances sent back to Pakistan by these workers play a vital role in supporting their families and boosting Pakistan’s economy.

Meanwhile, The UAE Dirham (AED) maintains extraordinary stability in global markets, with a current exchange rate of 76.27 Pakistani Rupees (PKR).

This strength reflects the UAE’s well-diversified economy and its emphasis on trade, pro-investor policies, and sectors like oil, tourism, real estate, and finance.

The Dirham benefits from strong economic foundations, stable political conditions, and high interest rates, which collectively enhance investor confidence and currency demand.

Furthermore, consistent trade surpluses and global trends, such as high oil prices, support the Dirham’s position.

Pakistan’s exchange rate is shaped by domestic economic challenges, which further underscore the AED’s competitive edge in the currency market.

The Dirham’s strength also facilitates trade and remittances, benefiting both UAE-based Pakistani expatriates and bilateral trade dynamics.