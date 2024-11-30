Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate on 30 November 2024

KARACHI: The purchasing rate for the Omani Rial in Pakistan is recorded at Rs 715.5, whereas the selling rate is noted at Rs 724 in the open market on Saturday, November 30.

According to forex.pk, this marks a relatively stable exchange rate, with no significant changes in the open market value of the Rial against the Pakistani Rupee.

The Omani Rial, abbreviated as OMR, is the official currency of Oman. It is divided into 1,000 smaller units known as baisa.

The rate of Rs. 715.5 per Omani Rial in the open market is crucial for the large Pakistani expatriate community living in Oman. It is estimated that around 250,000 Pakistanis reside in Oman for work or business purposes.

The OMR to PKR exchange rate significantly impacts their financial transactions, particularly when transferring remittances or converting their earnings back into Pakistani Rupees.

500 Omani Rial to PKR:

The current exchange rate implies that 500 Rial equals Rs. 357,750, while 1,000 Omani Rial translates to Rs. 715,500 in Pakistani currency.