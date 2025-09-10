Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; September 10, 2025

As of Wednesday, September 10, 2025, the open market exchange rate for the Omani Rial (OMR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) stands at PKR 734.5.



For reference, the exchange rates recorded at 12:15 PM Pakistan Standard Time on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, were as follows:

Buying Rate: PKR 732

PKR 732 Selling Rate: PKR 734.5



Omani Rial Rate- Latest Updates

What is the Omani Rial (OMR)?

The Omani Rial (OMR) is the official currency of Oman, issued and regulated by the Central Bank of Oman. It is one of the highest-valued currencies globally, pegged to the US dollar at a fixed rate of approximately 1 OMR = $2.6008.

Omani Rial Updates – August 2025

In August 2025, the OMR maintained its peg to the US dollar at 0.385, showing no significant fluctuations. However, its exchange rate against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) varied slightly, with 1 OMR trading around ₨732.77 by the end of the month. This minor dip from earlier highs reflects routine market adjustments. The currency’s strength continues to support Oman’s economic stability, especially amid regional travel promotions and remittance flows from expatriate communities.

Forecast for Omani Rial and DOGE – September 2025

For September 2025, the OMR is expected to remain stable against the US dollar, with forecasts maintaining the exchange rate at 0.385 throughout the month. Against Dogecoin (DOGE), the OMR may see slight shifts due to crypto market volatility. As of late August, 1 OMR equated to approximately 12.07 DOGE2, and this ratio could fluctuate depending on DOGE’s performance. However, no major changes are anticipated in OMR’s valuation due to its fixed peg and low volatility.

Impact of ‘OMR to PKR’ on Pakistan’s Economy

The OMR plays a significant role in Pakistan’s economy through remittances sent by over 360,000 Pakistani expatriates working in Oman. These remittances, often converted from OMR to PKR, contribute to household incomes and foreign exchange reserves.

Disclaimer: The information presented is intended solely for informational and estimation purposes. It should not be considered as financial advice or relied upon for trading decisions. Before engaging in any investment or transactional activity, please consult with your financial advisor or broker to verify current exchange rates and pricing. This content does not constitute investment guidance or recommendations regarding the purchase, sale, or holding of any securities or financial instruments.