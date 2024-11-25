Omani Rial to PKR rate on – 25 November 2024

The purchasing rate for the Omani Rial in Pakistan is recorded at Rs 715.25, whereas the selling rate is noted at Rs 723.75 in the open market on Monday, November 25.

According to forex.pk, this marks a relatively stable exchange rate, with no significant changes in the open market value of the Omani Rial against the Pakistani Rupee.

The Omani Rial, abbreviated as OMR, is the official currency of Oman. It is divided into 1,000 smaller units known as baisa.

500 Omani Rial to PKR:

The current exchange rate implies that 500 Omani Rial equals Rs. 357,625, while 1,000 Omani Rial translates to Rs. 715,250 in Pakistani currency.

The rate of Rs. 715.25 per Omani Rial in the open market is crucial for the large Pakistani expatriate community living in Oman. It is estimated that around 250,000 Pakistanis reside in Oman for work or business purposes. The OMR to PKR exchange rate significantly impacts their financial transactions, particularly when transferring remittances or converting their earnings back into Pakistani Rupees.

For individuals looking to convert their Omani Rials into Pakistani Rupees, the process is simple. One can visit local banks or authorized exchange companies, where the conversion can be carried out at the prevailing open market rates. This stability in the exchange rate offers a sense of consistency for both travelers and expatriates engaged in cross-border financial activities.

