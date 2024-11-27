Omani Rial to Pakistani Rupee rate on 27 November 2024

KARACHI: The buying rate of the Omani Rial (OMR) in Pakistan has decreased to Rs. 715.5, while the selling rate remained at Rs. 724 on Wednesday, November 27.

According to forex.pk, the currency website indicated that the Omani Rial appreciated by 25 paisas in relation to the Pakistani Rupee in the open market.

The Omani Rial, abbreviated as OMR, is the official currency of Oman. It is divided into 1,000 smaller units known as baisa.

The rate of Rs. 715.5 per Omani Rial in the open market is crucial for the large Pakistani expatriate community living in Oman. It is estimated that around 250,000 Pakistanis reside in Oman for work or business purposes. The OMR to PKR exchange rate significantly impacts their financial transactions, particularly when transferring remittances or converting their earnings back into Pakistani Rupees.

Read More: Omani Rial to Pakistani Rupee rate on 22 November 2024

Omani Rial to PKR:

The current exchange rate implies that 500 Omani Rial equals Rs. 357,750, while 1,000 Omani Rial translates to Rs. 715,500 in Pakistani currency.

For individuals looking to convert their Omani Rials into Pakistani Rupees, the process is simple. One can visit local banks or authorized exchange companies, where the conversion can be carried out at the prevailing open market rates. This stability in the exchange rate offers a sense of consistency for both travelers and expatriates engaged in cross-border financial activities.

On November 26, the purchasing rate for the Omani Rial in Pakistan is recorded at Rs 715.25, whereas the selling rate is noted at Rs 723.75 in the open market.

According to forex.pk, this marks a relatively stable exchange rate, with no significant changes in the open market value of the Omani Rial against the Pakistani Rupee.