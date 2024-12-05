Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate on 5 December 2024

KARACHI: The buying rate for the Omani Rial in Pakistan stands at Rs 717.9 on Thursday (05 December), while the selling rate is Rs 726.4 in the open market.

The Omani Rial, represented as OMR, is the official currency of Oman and is divided into 1,000 smaller units known as baisa.

According to forex.pk, this marks a relatively stable exchange rate, with no significant changes in the open market value of the Rial against the Pakistani Rupee.

500 Omani Rial to PKR:

As of December 05, the current exchange rate implies that 500 Rial equals Rs. 358,950, while 1,000 Omani Rial translates to Rs. 717,900 in Pakistani currency.

The Rs. 717.9 per Omani Rial rate in the open market is crucial for the large Pakistani expatriate community living in Oman. It is estimated that around 250,000 Pakistanis reside in Oman for work or business purposes.

The exchange rate between OMR and PKR plays a crucial role in financial transactions, especially in remittance transfers and converting earnings into Pakistani Rupees