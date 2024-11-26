Omani Rial to PKR rate on – 26 November 2024

The purchasing rate for the Omani Rial in Pakistan is recorded at Rs 715.25, whereas the selling rate is noted at Rs 723.75 in the open market on Tuesday, November 26.

According to forex.pk, this marks a relatively stable exchange rate, with no significant changes in the open market value of the Omani Rial against the Pakistani Rupee.

The Omani Rial, abbreviated as OMR, is the official currency of Oman. It is divided into 1,000 smaller units known as baisa.

500 Omani Rial to PKR:

The current exchange rate implies that 500 Omani Rial equals Rs. 357,625, while 1,000 Omani Rial translates to Rs. 715,250 in Pakistani currency.

The exchange rate of Rs. 715.25 per Omani Rial in the open market holds significant importance for the substantial Pakistani expatriate population residing in Oman. It is estimated that approximately 250,000 Pakistanis live in Oman for employment or business reasons. The OMR to PKR exchange rate plays a vital role in their financial dealings, especially concerning the transfer of remittances or the conversion of their earnings into Pakistani Rupees.

For those wishing to exchange their Omani Rials for Pakistani Rupees, the procedure is straightforward. Individuals can visit local banks or licensed exchange firms, where the conversion can be executed at the current open market rates. The consistency in the exchange rate provides a reliable framework for both travelers and expatriates involved in international financial transactions.