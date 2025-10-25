 Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- 25 October 2025

As of today, October 25, 2025, one Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at 730.82 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), a slight dip from last week’s 731.08 PKR.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) is a steady currency, pegged to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986, fueled by Oman’s oil-rich economy. It’s a symbol of stability in the Gulf. The Pakistani Rupee (₨), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, is more volatile as a floating currency, influenced by inflation, remittances, and global events.

This week, the OMR/PKR pair stayed tight, moving from around 731.08 PKR last Saturday to today’s 730.82 PKR—a drop of about 0.04%. The Riyal’s value is anchored by Oman’s oil exports, with crude prices at $75-80 per barrel holding firm. For the PKR, Pakistan’s $2.5 billion in monthly remittances, many from Omani workers, provide support, alongside a 20% policy rate to counter 12% inflation (versus Oman’s 2%). The US dollar’s strength, tied to the OMR’s peg, also shapes the rate. Sitting near its 50-day average of ~732 PKR, the pair shows no major swings on the horizon.

This matters for everyday folks. A Pakistani worker in Muscat earning 500 OMR sends home about 365,410 PKR, enough to cover rising costs like rice, up 15% in Pakistan. This week’s slight dip means a tiny pinch for remittance recipients, but it’s still a solid value. In trade, Oman and Pakistan’s $1.2 billion annual exchange—textiles from Pakistan, oil from Oman—feels these shifts. A softer OMR could make Omani imports a tad pricier for Pakistanis, while Pakistani exporters might gain a slight edge. For travelers, 1,000 PKR now buys roughly 1.37 OMR for a Muscat trip, barely changed from last week.

For the latest OMR to PKR updates, keep an eye on oil prices and Pakistan’s economic moves. Live tools like Xe or Investing.com are perfect for real-time rates. Whether you’re sending money home or planning a trade, these small changes can add up.