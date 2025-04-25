Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; April 25, 2025

KARACHI: The buying rate for the Omani Rial in exchange for the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) stood at Rs725.5 while the selling rate is Rs734 in the open market on Friday, April 25, 2025.

The Omani Rial denoted as OMR, serves as the official currency of Oman and is subdivided into 1,000 smaller units called baisa.

Conversion of 1000 OMR to Pakistani Rupees

On April 25, the prevailing exchange rate suggests that 1,000 OMR amounts to Rs725,500 in Pakistani currency.

To convert Omani Rial to the Pakistani Rupee, individuals travelling to Pakistan with OMR can approach banks or exchange company branches for the currency exchange process.

It is also important to highlight that the exchange rate of Rs725.5 per OMR in the open market holds considerable significance for the large Pakistani expatriate population living in Oman, which is estimated to number approximately 250,000 individuals involved in various employment or business ventures.

On the other hand, the Saudi Riyal (SAR), after a minor gain against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) remained at Rs74.92 in the open market on Friday, April 25, 2025.

The Saudi Riyal’s selling rate was noted at Rs75.46.

Saudi Arabia’s official currency is denoted as SAR or SR. A single Riyal is divided into 100 halalas.

The relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is characterized by a deep-rooted, mutually supportive alliance, reinforced by significant financial aid from the Saudi kingdom.

Recently, Saudi Arabia extended a $3 billion deposit with Pakistan for an additional year to further strengthen the economy of the fellow Islamic nation.

Every year, millions of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia remit large portions of their income back to the homeland.