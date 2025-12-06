OMR to PKR: Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Dec.6, 2025

As of today, December 6, 2025, one Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at 729.20 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), down a hair from last week’s 729.54 PKR.

For anyone glued to the OMR to PKR exchange rate, this week kept the Riyal in a gentle slide, with the pair echoing those familiar economic breezes between Oman and Pakistan. Let’s dig into what’s nudging this along, a quick refresher on the currencies, and the ways it lands in real pockets.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) is that solid Gulf go-to, pegged tight to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986 and riding Oman’s oil waves. It’s all about that unflappable vibe. The Pakistani Rupee (₨), steered by the State Bank of Pakistan, floats with more give—tugged by inflation, remittance tides, and global headlines that make it anything but predictable.

This week, the OMR/PKR pair hugged a slim lane, easing from 729.54 PKR last Saturday to today’s 729.20—a whisper of a dip at about 0.05%. The Riyal’s backbone is Oman’s oil game, but with Brent crude hovering around $64 per barrel, it’s whispering a bit of caution amid supply worries. For the PKR, October’s $3.4 billion in remittances—many straight from Omani desks—keep the buoy up, even as November inflation slipped to 6.1% (still a far cry from Oman’s tame 1.5%). Tied to the dollar, the OMR feels every US hiccup. The rate’s now dipping under the 50-day average of about 732 PKR, which might tease a tad more give if oil doesn’t perk up.

These aren’t just blips on a chart—they weave into daily hustles. Think of a Pakistani expat in Muscat banking 500 OMR; that’s roughly 364,600 Pakistani Rupee heading home now, a sliver less but still a shield against bits like rice, where prices have nudged up around 12% this year. This week’s soft landing nicks remittance muscle just a touch, yet the Gulf pipeline keeps families afloat. Trade ties? Their $1.2 billion yearly shuffle—Pakistan’s textiles eastbound, Oman’s oil west—picks up the echo. A milder OMR could trim the sting for Pakistani shoppers of Omani stuff, while giving sellers a subtle leg up. Eyeing a Muscat escape? 1,000 PKR still pulls in about 1.37 OMR, holding the line from last week.