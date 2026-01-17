OMR to PKR: Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate - Jan. 17, 2026

As of January 17, 2026, the Omani Riyal (OMR) is quoted at 728.05 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), edging down from the 728.23 PKR level seen seven days ago. For anyone tracking the OMR to PKR rate, the Riyal has taken another modest dip this week, mainly because oil prices remain soft even though steady remittance inflows continue to prop up the PKR.

Below is a concise look at what’s driving the pair, a snapshot of each currency, and how these shifts ripple through the lives of families, workers, and traders linking Oman and Pakistan.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) still stands for stability—pegged to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986 and underpinned by Oman’s oil revenues, it seldom veers off script. The Pakistani Rupee (₨) is guided by the State Bank of Pakistan and trades freely, responding to inflation, hefty worker remittances, and global sentiment.

Across the past week the Omani Riyal/Pakistani Rupee pair has slipped once more, sliding from about 728.23 PKR last Saturday to 728.05 PKR today—a fall of roughly 0.02%. The Riyal’s path stays hitched to crude, with Brent lingering in the low- to mid-$60s on plentiful supply and lukewarm demand forecasts. For the PKR, December’s robust $3.59 billion remittance haul—much of it from the Gulf, Oman included—keeps offering solid support, while inflation has cooled to near 5.6% (still far above Oman’s steady ~1.5%). Because the OMR shadows the dollar, it mirrors US economic cues. The rate now sits clearly under the 50-day average around 732 PKR, leaving room for further gentle weakness if oil fails to rebound.

These fractional moves matter. A Pakistani worker in Muscat making 500 OMR now remits about 364,025 PKR—slightly less than in recent weeks, yet still enough to cover staples like rice that have faced price hikes. The marginal dip trims the remittance value, but the steady Gulf income stream keeps most households afloat. Bilateral trade, worth roughly $1–1.2 billion a year (Pakistan exports textiles and rice; Oman exports energy), also feels the nuance: a marginally softer OMR makes Omani goods a touch cheaper for Pakistani importers and gives Pakistani exporters a minor edge. For travelers, 1,000 PKR still buys roughly 1.37 OMR for a Muscat visit—little changed lately.

To anticipate the next OMR to PKR move, watch crude quotes and Pakistan’s latest remittance figures. Live converters on Xe or Investing.com offer the quickest real-time check.