Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate; May 08, 2025

The Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at a rate of Rs 730.27 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Thursday, May 08.

The buying and selling rates for OMR were recorded at Rs 730.27 and Rs 730.89, respectively.

The exchange rates for Omani Riyal against Pakistani Rupee were last updated at 02:15 PST on May 08, 2025



1,000 Omani Riyal in Pakistani rupees

1,000 Omani Riyal (OMR) is equivalent to Rs 730,270 in Pakistani currency if citizens sell the same in the open market. Individuals travelling to either country can exchange their currency at banks or exchange company branches

The Omani Riyal exchange rate holds significant importance for the approximately 360,000 Pakistani expatriates residing in Oman, who are engaged in various employment or business ventures.

Many Pakistani workers in Oman are employed in skilled and unskilled labor roles, while others operate small businesses or work in professional fields such as engineering and IT. The Pakistani community in Oman is renowned for its strong work ethic and adaptability.

Oman offers opportunities for Pakistani emigrants through its stable economy and demand for foreign workers. The country’s favourable business environment and job market have attracted a large number of Pakistani workers in Oman.

The remittances sent back to Pakistan by these workers play a vital role in supporting their families and boosting Pakistan’s economy significantly. The stable exchange rate is expected to facilitate smoother transactions and benefit both Pakistani expatriates and their families back home.

Note: This data is provided for informational and estimated purposes only and is not meant for trading or financial guidance. Always verify prices with your broker before engaging in any transactions or investments. The exchange rate should not be taken as investment advice, and no recommendation is made to buy, sell, or hold any securities or financial products.