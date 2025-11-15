OMR to PKR: Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 15, 2025

KARACHI/MUSCAT: As of today, November 15, 2025, one Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at 730.03 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), edging down a touch from last week’s 730.45 PKR. If you’re keeping tabs on the OMR to PKR exchange rate, this week continued the Riyal’s soft drift, with minor wobbles tied to broader economic vibes between Oman and Pakistan.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) stands as a reliable anchor, pegged to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986 and propped up by Oman’s oil-heavy economy. It’s the steady hand in the Gulf. By comparison, the Pakistani Rupee (₨), overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, floats more freely, reacting to inflation spikes, remittance surges, and world events that keep it on its toes.

Over the past week, the OMR/PKR pair has inched along in a slim range, slipping from around 730.45 PKR last Saturday to today’s 730.03—a subtle decline of roughly 0.06%. The Riyal draws its muscle from Oman’s oil shipments, with prices lingering at $75-80 per barrel for that reliable base. On the PKR side, those hefty $2.5 billion monthly remittances—lots flowing from Omani expats—offer a lifeline, paired with a 20% interest rate to battle 12% inflation (way above Oman’s 2%). Since the OMR shadows the dollar, US policy whispers keep it grounded. Hovering near the 50-day average of about 732 PKR, things look even-keeled without any big drama brewing.

This isn’t just numbers on a screen—it hits home for ordinary people. Picture a Pakistani worker in Muscat pulling in 500 OMR; that’s now about 365,015 PKR heading back to family, helping stretch against stuff like rice that’s jumped 15% in price this year. This week’s tiny slide nips at remittance punch just a smidge, but it’s holding strong overall. When it comes to trade, the duo’s $1.2 billion yearly swap—Pakistan’s textiles heading east, Oman’s oil flowing west—picks up these nuances. A gentler OMR might bump up import bills for Pakistan a hair, but it could hand local sellers a quiet win. Travelers? 1,000 PKR still snags roughly 1.37 OMR for a Muscat getaway, pretty much the same as before.

For fresh OMR to PKR insights, tune into oil swings and Pakistan’s policy plays. Spots like Xe or Investing.com deliver live feeds to keep you in the loop. Remitting cash or eyeing deals? These little moves can stack up quick. Eyes peeled!