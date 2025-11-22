OMR to PKR: Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 22, 2025

As of today, November 22, 2025, one Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at 730.54 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), a modest bounce back from last week’s low of 730.03 PKR.

If you’re eyeing the OMR to PKR exchange rate, this week hinted at a bit of stabilization after the recent slide, with the pair nudging up amid steady economic signals from Oman and Pakistan. Let’s chat about what’s shaping this rate, a nod to the currencies, and the ways it touches real lives.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) is that dependable Gulf stalwart, locked to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986 and riding high on Oman’s oil backbone. It’s all about that quiet strength. The **Pakistani Rupee** (₨), under the State Bank of Pakistan’s watch, dances to a different tune as a floating currency—buffeted by inflation, remittance waves, and global headlines that keep things lively.

This week, the OMR/PKR stayed in a cozy range, climbing from 730.03 PKR last Saturday to today’s 730.54—a gentle lift of about 0.07%. The Riyal’s got its roots in Oman’s oil flows, even as crude dips to around $58 per barrel for WTI, testing that stability a touch. Over on the PKR front, October’s $3.4 billion in remittances (up from September’s $3.2 billion) give it a solid shove, especially with many coming from Omani gigs, while a 20% policy rate wrestles down inflation that’s eased to 6.2% in October (from Oman’s cooler 2%). With the OMR hitched to the dollar, US vibes keep it even. The rate’s snug near its 50-day average of ~732 PKR, no fireworks in sight just yet.

It’s the kind of shift that sneaks into daily routines. Take a Pakistani expat in Muscat banking 500 OMR—that’s now roughly 365,270 Pakistani Rupee wired home, a small win against climbing prices like rice, still up 15% yearly. This week’s uptick pads remittance pots a hair, easing family squeezes. Trade between the two? Their $1.2 billion annual dance—Pakistan’s textiles to Oman, oil the other way—feels it too. A firmer OMR might ease import strains for Pakistanis, while exporters could hold steady. Hoping for a Muscat jaunt? 1,000 PKR fetches about 1.37 OMR, same as last week, no sweat.