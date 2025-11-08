OMR to PKR: Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 8, 2025

KARACHI: As of today, November 8, 2025, one Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at 730.45 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), down slightly from last week’s 730.82 PKR. For those tracking the OMR to PKR exchange rate, this week showed the Riyal continuing its gentle slide, reflecting subtle economic currents between Oman and Pakistan.

Here’s a quick look at what’s behind this rate, the currencies themselves, and how it affects everyday life.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) is a pillar of stability, pegged to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986, backed by Oman’s oil-fueled economy. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee (₨), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, is a floating currency, swayed by inflation, remittances, and global events, making it more prone to fluctuations.

This week, the OMR/PKR pair moved in a narrow band, easing from 730.82 PKR last Saturday to today’s 730.45 PKR—a drop of about 0.05%. The Riyal’s strength leans on Oman’s oil exports, with crude prices steady at $75-80 per barrel. For the PKR, Pakistan’s $2.5 billion in monthly remittances, many from Omani workers, bolster its value, alongside a 20% policy rate to counter 12% inflation (compared to Oman’s 2%). The OMR’s dollar peg ties it to US economic signals, keeping it stable. The rate’s close to its 50-day average of ~732 PKR, suggesting calm trading for now.

For regular people, this matters. A Pakistani worker in Muscat earning 500 OMR sends home about 365,225 PKR, enough to tackle rising costs like rice, up 15% in Pakistan. This week’s slight dip trims remittance value just a bit, but it’s still solid. In trade, Oman and Pakistan’s $1.2 billion annual commerce—Pakistan’s textiles for Oman’s oil—feels these shifts. A softer OMR could nudge up costs for Pakistani importers, while exporters might see a slight boost. For travelers, 1,000 PKR buys roughly 1.37 OMR for a Muscat trip, virtually unchanged from last week.