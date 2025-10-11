Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- October 11, 2025

As of today, October 11, 2025, one Omani Riyal (OMR) is worth about 731.07 Pakistani Rupees (PKR). For anyone keeping an eye on the OMR to PKR exchange rate, this week brought a slight dip, with the Riyal softening by roughly 0.65% since Monday’s high of 735.80 PKR.

The Omani Riyal, symbolized by ﷼, is a powerhouse currency, pegged to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986. Backed by Oman’s oil-driven economy, it’s a symbol of stability in the Gulf. The Pakistani Rupee (₨), on the other hand, is more of a rollercoaster, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan. It’s a floating currency, swayed by inflation, remittances, and global events, which makes it prone to swings.

This week, the OMR/PKR pair hovered tightly, dipping from 735.80 to 731.07 by Saturday. The Riyal’s value leans heavily on Oman’s oil exports—think $75-80 per barrel lately—while the PKR gets a boost from Pakistan’s $2.5 billion monthly remittances, many from Omani workers. Other factors at play? Pakistan’s 12% inflation versus Oman’s 2%, the US Fed’s moves (since OMR tracks the dollar), and Pakistan’s 20% interest rate to steady the Rupee. Technically, the rate’s near its 50-day average of 732 PKR, with no wild swings signaled yet.

For everyday people, this matters. A Pakistani worker in Muscat earning 500 OMR sends home around 365,535 PKR—enough for a family to cover rising costs like rice, up 15% this year. This week’s slight PKR gain means a bit more cash for households. Trade-wise, Oman and Pakistan swapped $1.2 billion in goods last year, with Pakistan shipping textiles and Oman exporting oil. A softer Riyal could make Omani oil pricier for Pakistan, but it might help Pakistani exporters compete. Travelers also feel the pinch—1,000 PKR now buys about 1.37 OMR for a flight to Muscat, a tad more than last week.

Valuation Criteria: What Drives the OMR/PKR Rate?

Understanding the valuation of OMR against PKR requires examining key forex fundamentals. Since the OMR is USD-pegged, its value mirrors the greenback’s strength—bolstered by Oman’s petroleum exports (over 60% of GDP) and steady oil prices hovering around $75-80 per barrel this month. A dip in crude could pressure the OMR downward.

Conversely, PKR valuation hinges on:

Inflation Differentials : Pakistan’s CPI at ~12% vs. Oman’s ~2%, eroding PKR purchasing power but prompting SBP interventions.

: Pakistan’s CPI at ~12% vs. Oman’s ~2%, eroding PKR purchasing power but prompting SBP interventions. Remittance Flows : Gulf workers sent $2.5 billion to Pakistan last month; stronger OMR means more PKR value for Omani-based remitters.

: Gulf workers sent $2.5 billion to Pakistan last month; stronger OMR means more PKR value for Omani-based remitters. Interest Rates and Reserves : US Fed signals (affecting OMR) vs. Pakistan’s 20% policy rate to curb depreciation.

: US Fed signals (affecting OMR) vs. Pakistan’s 20% policy rate to curb depreciation. Geopolitical Stability: Oman’s neutral diplomacy vs. Pakistan’s IMF-backed reforms.

Technical indicators like the 50-day moving average (around 732 PKR) suggest neutral momentum, with RSI at 45 indicating no overbought/oversold extremes. For investors, a break below 730 PKR could signal further softening.