OMR to PKR: Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate - Dec. 13, 2025

As of today, December 13, 2025, one Omani Riyal (OMR) is worth 728.81 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), continuing a slight downward drift from last week’s 729.20 PKR.

For everyone monitoring the OMR to PKR exchange rate, this week has seen the Riyal give up a little more ground, influenced by the usual mix of oil dynamics and Pakistan’s remittance strength. Here’s a closer look at the drivers, a refresher on these currencies, and what it all means for people and businesses connected across the Gulf and South Asia.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) remains a beacon of reliability, firmly pegged to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986 and supported by Oman’s robust oil sector. It’s the epitome of calm in a volatile region. In comparison, the Pakistani Rupee (₨), guided by the State Bank of Pakistan, navigates as a floating currency—responsive to inflation trends, hefty worker remittances, and broader global shifts.

This past week, the OMR to PKR pair has trended softly lower, falling from around 729.20 PKR last Saturday to today’s 728.81—a modest decline of about 0.05%. The Riyal’s foundation rests on Oman’s oil output, though Brent crude lingering around $61-63 per barrel lately adds some gentle pressure amid global supply concerns. On the PKR end, November’s solid $3.2 billion in remittances—plenty originating from Omani jobs—lend crucial support, while inflation cooled to 6.1% (far exceeding Oman’s low ~1.5%). The OMR’s tie to the dollar keeps it aligned with US developments. Currently below the 50-day average near 732 PKR, the rate hints at potential further easing if oil prices stay subdued.

At the ground level, these movements hit close to home. A Pakistani professional in Muscat earning 500 OMR now remits approximately 364,405 PKR back to family, a small dip but still vital for managing everyday rises, like rice prices holding firm with recent upward pressures. This week’s minor softening slightly reduces the remittance boost, though steady Gulf inflows keep things resilient for many households. Trade between the nations, hovering around $1 billion annually—with Pakistan sending textiles and rice, Oman supplying energy products—absorbs these fluctuations too. A milder OMR might ease costs for Pakistani buyers of Omani goods, potentially giving local exporters a subtle advantage.

For those traveling, 1,000 PKR converts to about 1.37 OMR for a Muscat visit, unchanged from recent weeks.