OMR to PKR: Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate - Feb. 14, 2026

As of today, February 14, 2026, one Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at approximately 727.19 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), showing a slight easing from last week’s 727.19 PKR level (with mid-market quotes ranging around 726.3–730.87 depending on the source and time of day). For those keeping tabs on the OMR to PKR exchange rate, the pair has remained in a narrow, stable range through early February after the earlier volatility, with no major breakout yet.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) holds its well-earned reputation for consistency — pegged firmly to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986 and underpinned by Oman’s oil and gas revenues. It’s the kind of currency that rarely makes headlines for dramatic swings. The Pakistani Rupee (₨), overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, floats more freely and continues to be shaped by strong monthly remittances, moderating inflation (around 5.6% recently), and external factors like global dollar strength and oil prices.

This week the OMR/PKR pair has stayed relatively quiet, hovering in the 726–728 zone with minor day-to-day fluctuations. Brent crude lingering in the low-to-mid $60s per barrel has offered limited upward push for the oil-linked Riyal, while Pakistan’s ongoing remittance inflows (recent months in the $3.4–3.6 billion range, with solid contributions from Gulf workers including those in Oman) provide a reliable floor for the PKR. The rate remains below the longer-term 50-day average near 732 PKR, maintaining a mild softening bias unless oil or dollar sentiment shifts more decisively.

For the many Pakistani expatriates in Oman, these levels are familiar territory. A worker earning 500 OMR is now sending home roughly 363,595 PKR — a stable amount that continues to support family needs for groceries, education, or medical expenses amid ongoing (though easing) price pressures on staples like rice. The lack of sharp movement this week means remittance values have held steady, offering predictability for household planning.

Bilateral trade (around $1–1.2 billion annually, with Pakistan exporting textiles, rice, and leather goods while Oman supplies petroleum products and chemicals) also absorbs these incremental changes smoothly. The current range keeps Omani imports reasonably priced for Pakistani buyers and maintains competitive edges for exporters on both sides. Travel stays straightforward too — 1,000 PKR still gets you about 1.375 OMR for a trip to Muscat, with negligible weekly variation.

Looking ahead, the pair’s direction will likely depend on crude oil’s ability to hold or climb above $65–66 per barrel and the next remittance/reserves updates from Pakistan. For real-time checks, reliable platforms like Xe, Wise, Investing.com, or the State Bank of Pakistan’s site are your go-to sources.

The rate sits at around 727.19 PKR per Riyal today — another week of calm in this important corridor.