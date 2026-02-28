Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- Feb. 28, 2026

As of today, February 28, 2026, one Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at 726.60 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), dipping a little further from last week’s 726.96 PKR. For people in Karachi and across Pakistan following the OMR to PKR exchange rate, the pair remains locked in a very narrow, low-volatility band through late February, with only tiny day-to-day moves and no sign of a strong directional break yet.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) keeps its well-deserved reputation for rock-steady behaviour — pegged to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986 and supported by Oman’s oil & gas revenues. It rarely delivers surprises. The Pakistani Rupee (₨), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, continues to benefit from very solid monthly remittance flows while inflation keeps trending lower, giving it a reasonably firm floor despite the gradual softening against the dollar-pegged Riyal.

This week the OMR/PKR pair has stayed extremely quiet, easing only marginally in a tight 726–727 range. Brent crude has been trading mostly in the $71–73 per barrel area recently (with some daily closes around $71.80–72.50), offering no real catalyst for a meaningful lift to the oil-linked OMR. On the PKR side, the latest available remittance data (January 2026 at $3.5 billion, up nicely year-on-year) and inflation continuing to moderate (hovering near 5.6%) have helped cap any sharper downside. The rate is still sitting below the 50-day moving average near 732 PKR, which keeps the gentle softening bias intact unless crude oil or dollar sentiment turns more decisively.

For the large Pakistani workforce in Oman, this prolonged stability — even if on the softer side — brings predictability that many families appreciate. A worker sending 500 OMR home is receiving roughly 363,300 PKR today — a consistent amount that continues to cover school fees, medical bills, groceries and other essentials without dramatic swings. The small weekly changes mean households can budget with more confidence compared to periods of bigger volatility.

Trade links between Oman and Pakistan (around $1–1.2 billion annually — Pakistan exporting textiles, rice, leather goods; Oman supplying petroleum products and chemicals) also move smoothly at these levels. The current range keeps Omani energy imports reasonably priced for Pakistani buyers and preserves competitive positioning for exporters on both sides. Travel remains straightforward: 1,000 PKR still converts to about 1.376 OMR for a Muscat trip, with almost no noticeable change week to week.

The near-term outlook will likely hinge on whether Brent crude can push and hold above $74–75 or whether February remittance numbers (due in the coming weeks) show continued strength.