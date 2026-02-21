Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- February 21, 2026

As of today, February 21, 2026, one Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at 726.96 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), edging down a touch from last week’s level around 727.19 PKR. For folks in Karachi and across Pakistan keeping an eye on the OMR to PKR exchange rate, the pair has settled into a very tight, stable range in mid-February after the earlier ups and downs, with mid-market quotes hovering between roughly 726 and 727 PKR in recent days.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) keeps delivering its trademark steadiness — pegged to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986 and anchored by Oman’s oil and gas backbone. It’s the kind of currency that moves in tiny steps. The Pakistani Rupee (₨), handled by the State Bank of Pakistan, floats with more flexibility and draws solid support from massive remittance inflows while inflation continues to ease.

This week the OMR/PKR pair has stayed remarkably calm, drifting only marginally lower amid a narrow trading band. Brent crude has been fluctuating around $71–72 per barrel lately (with some sources showing levels near $71.6 on recent days), providing limited directional push for the oil-sensitive Riyal. On the PKR side, January 2026 remittances hit a strong $3.5 billion — up 15.4% year-on-year and one of the best January figures on record, with healthy contributions from Gulf countries including Oman. That inflow, combined with inflation cooling to around 5.6%, has helped keep the Rupee resilient. The rate remains below the 50-day average near 732 PKR, suggesting the mild softening bias persists unless oil or dollar dynamics shift more aggressively.

For the hundreds of thousands of Pakistani workers in Oman, stability like this brings welcome predictability. A typical earner sending 500 OMR home is looking at roughly 363,480 PKR today — a steady amount that continues to cover family essentials like groceries, school fees, or medical needs without big surprises. The lack of sharp swings means households can plan with more confidence, especially after the brief January volatility.

Trade between Oman and Pakistan (around $1–1.2 billion annually, with Pakistan shipping textiles, rice, and other goods while Oman supplies energy products) also benefits from this calm. The current levels keep Omani imports reasonably priced for Pakistani businesses and maintain competitive positioning for exporters on both sides. For anyone booking a trip to Muscat, 1,000 PKR still gets you about 1.376 OMR — basically unchanged week to week.

The next moves will likely depend on whether Brent crude can push sustainably higher or if February remittance data (due soon) shows continued momentum. For live checks anytime, Xe, Wise, Investing.com, or the State Bank of Pakistan’s site are reliable go-tos.