OMR to PKR: Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate - Jan. 24, 2026

As of today, January 24, 2026, one Omani Riyal (OMR) has jumped to 730.06 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) — a notable recovery of +2.01 PKR from last week’s 728.05 PKR. After weeks of gradual decline, the OMR to PKR exchange rate finally breaks the downtrend, giving Pakistani expatriates in Oman a stronger remittance value and marking the biggest weekly gain in recent months.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) continues to enjoy its rock-solid status, pegged to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986 and backed by Oman’s hydrocarbon wealth. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Rupee (₨) had been holding firm on massive remittance inflows, but this sudden OMR strength shows the dollar-linked Riyal flexing its muscle as global crude prices ticked higher this week.

In just seven days, the pair surged from 728.05 PKR to today’s 730.06 PKR — a solid +0.28% weekly rise. Brent crude climbing back toward $65-66 per barrel gave the much-needed lift to the Riyal, while the PKR faced minor pressure despite December remittances hitting a record $3.59 billion (a large chunk flowing from Oman and other Gulf states). Pakistan’s inflation cooling to 5.6% couldn’t fully offset the dollar’s renewed strength this week. The rate is now closer to the 50-day average near 732 PKR, signaling potential for further upside if oil sustains above $65.

This jump is excellent news for the 250,000+ Pakistanis working in Oman. A worker earning 500 OMR now sends home approximately 365,030 PKR — that’s over 1,000 PKR more than last week, enough to cover a family’s monthly grocery bill or school fees with ease. For households in Karachi, Lahore, or rural Punjab, this sudden boost feels like an early Eid gift.

Trade dynamics also shift slightly: Pakistani textile and rice exporters to Oman may see marginally thinner margins, while importers of Omani petroleum products enjoy relatively stable costs. Travelers planning a trip to Muscat will find 1,000 PKR now buys only about 1.370 OMR instead of 1.374 last week — a small difference, but every paisa counts.

For thousands of families relying on Omani salaries, today’s rate of 730.06 PKR per Riyal is the best news in weeks. Enjoy the extra rupees while it lasts!