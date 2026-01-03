OMR to PKR: Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate - Jan. 3, 2026

As of today, January 3, 2026, one Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at 728.43 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), a small uptick from last week’s close around 728.30 PKR. For those closely watching the OMR to PKR exchange rate, this week opened with the Riyal showing slight resilience amid low oil prices and steady inflows supporting Pakistan’s economy.

Here’s a rundown of the main drivers, a quick currency overview, and the on-the-ground effects for trade and families across the Oman-Pakistan link.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) keeps its status as a dependable anchor, pegged to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986 and backed by Oman’s oil-driven foundation. It’s designed for long-term stability. On the other side, the **Pakistani Rupee** (₨), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, moves more dynamically as a floating currency—impacted by inflation trends, strong expatriate remittances, and broader international factors.

This week, the OMR/Pakistani Rupee pair has seen a minor rebound, climbing from around 728.30 PKR last Saturday to today’s 728.43—a gentle rise of about 0.02%. The Riyal’s support ties to Oman’s oil sector, but with Brent crude hovering near $60-61 per barrel amid global oversupply concerns, there’s ongoing subtle pressure. For the PKR, recent remittances around $3.2 billion monthly—many from Omani workers—offer key stability, while inflation cooled to 5.6% in December (still higher than Oman’s ~1.5%). The OMR’s dollar peg keeps it synced with US movements. Trading below the longer-term average near 732 PKR, the rate could see more mild fluctuations if oil stays soft.

These shifts matter most to everyday lives. A Pakistani expat in Muscat earning 500 OMR now sends home roughly 364,215 PKR, a tiny boost that helps counter lingering costs for basics like rice amid recent price pressures. This week’s slight gain adds a bit more to remittance value, supporting household budgets further. Bilateral trade, around $1-1.2 billion annually—with Pakistan exporting textiles and rice, Oman providing energy products—picks up on these changes too. A steadier OMR might ease costs for Pakistani importers of Omani goods, while giving exporters a minor edge. Travelers note that 1,000 PKR still converts to about 1.37 OMR for a Muscat trip, holding steady lately.