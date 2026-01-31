Omani Riyal to PKR: OMR Holds Strong as January 2026 Ends

As of January 31, 2026, the Omani Riyal (OMR) continues to provide high value for the Pakistani diaspora, with the interbank exchange rate trading at approximately 730.06 PKR.

For expats in Muscat and across the Sultanate, this month has been characterized by steady gains. The Riyal started January at roughly 727.29 PKR, showing a modest but firm monthly appreciation of about 0.38%.

While the Pakistani Rupee showed signs of resistance mid-month, the final week of January saw the OMR push from 726.96 toward the 730 mark, reflecting broader pressure on the Pakistani Rupee due to year-end import payments and external debt servicing.

The Omani Riyal remains the third-highest valued currency unit in the world. This strength is largely due to its fixed peg to the US Dollar ($1 OMR = $2.60 USD), a policy that provides immense stability and protects it from the inflation spikes often seen in other emerging markets. On the other hand, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) operates on a market-based exchange rate, making it susceptible to fluctuations in Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and its ongoing economic reforms under international programs.

Expat Insight and Remittance Strategy

For Pakistani expats, today’s rate represents a “sweet spot” for sending money home. Sending OMR 100 today yields over 73,000 PKR—a gain of nearly 300 PKR compared to the first week of the month. While this may seem like a small difference on paper, for those sending significant portions of their salary for family support or construction projects, these incremental gains add up to better purchasing power.

However, the “Riyal-to-Rupee” advantage is often balanced by the cost of living back in Pakistan. High exchange rates usually correlate with increased costs for imported goods like fuel and cooking oil. To maximize your hard-earned money, keep an eye on the Open Market rates in Pakistan, which can sometimes offer a slightly higher premium (around 732–735 PKR) depending on local demand in exchange houses. If you have been holding off on a major transfer, the current stability at the 730-level suggests a favorable window before any potential February volatility.