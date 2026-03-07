Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- Mar. 7, 2026

As of today, March 7, 2026, one Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at 724.19 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), down a bit from last week’s 726.60 PKR. For those in Karachi and beyond tracking the OMR to PKR exchange rate, the pair has maintained a tight, low-drama range into early March, with subtle downward drifts despite broader global tensions. Here’s a look at the influences at play, a quick currency refresher, and how it all shakes out for everyday folks and trade between Oman and Pakistan—plus a nod to the escalating Iran conflict’s ripple effects.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) is that reliable Gulf staple, pegged to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986 and backed by Oman’s oil and gas exports. It moves in measured steps. The Pakistani Rupee (₨), overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, floats with more give, buoyed by strong remittances while grappling with inflation that’s been cooling to around 5.6%.

This week, the OMR/PKR pair has inched lower again, sliding from 726.60 PKR last Saturday to today’s 724.19—a drop of about 0.33%. Brent crude has been range-bound in the $71-73 per barrel zone, not providing much upward momentum for the oil-tied Riyal. Meanwhile, January’s robust $3.5 billion in remittances—up 15.4% year-over-year, with solid Gulf contributions including from Oman—keeps the PKR supported. The rate lingers below the 50-day average near 732 PKR, hinting at ongoing mild softness unless crude or dollar trends shift.

Amid this, the intensifying Iran war—now in its early days with U.S. and Israeli strikes disrupting the region—adds a layer of uncertainty. The conflict has halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, choking off about 20% of global oil flows and spiking Brent prices by up to 36% in a week to around $90-92 per barrel. For Oman, an oil exporter near the fray, this could eventually bolster the Riyal via higher revenues, but short-term supply snarls (including potential hits to neighboring facilities like Qatar’s LNG) might pressure regional stability. Pakistan, as a net oil importer, faces higher import bills that could fan inflation and strain reserves, potentially weakening the PKR further if prolonged. Yet today’s dip suggests other factors like remittance strength are dominating for now—watch for volatility if the war escalates, possibly pushing rates toward $100+ oil and broader USD strength.

For the sizable Pakistani expat community in Oman, this stability amid chaos is a mixed bag. A worker earning 500 OMR sends home about 362,095 PKR today—a consistent sum for covering school fees, meds, or groceries, though the Iran fallout could indirectly hike local fuel costs in Pakistan, squeezing budgets. Trade ties (around $1-1.2 billion yearly—Pakistan’s textiles and rice for Oman’s energy goods) feel these vibes too, with pricier oil potentially easing Omani imports for Pakistani buyers while nudging exporters’ edges. Travelers? 1,000 PKR still snags roughly 1.381 OMR for a Muscat jaunt, barely budged.