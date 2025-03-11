Omani Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate; March 11, 2025

The exchange rate of the Omani Riyal (OMR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) was recorded at Rs733 in the open market on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

The buying rate for the Omani Riyal in exchange for the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) stood at 724.5 while the selling rate is Rs 733.00 in the open market on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

The exchange rates were updated at 12:00 PST on March 11.

The Omani Riyal denoted as OMR, serves as the official currency of Oman and is subdivided into 1,000 smaller units called baisa.

Conversion of 1000 OMR to Pakistani Rupees

On March 11, the prevailing exchange rate suggests that 1,000 OMR amounts to Rs724,500 in Pakistani currency.

To convert Omani Rial to the Pakistani Rupee, individuals travelling to Pakistan with OMR can approach banks or exchange company branches for the currency exchange process.

It is also important to highlight that the exchange rate of Rs724.5 per OMR in the open market holds considerable significance for the large Pakistani expatriate population living in Oman, which is estimated to number approximately 250,000 individuals involved in various employment or business ventures.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate stood at 198 on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

The buying rate for the Canadian Dollar in exchange for the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) stood at Rs195.6 while the selling rate is Rs198.00 in the open market.

This rate holds significant importance for traders, overseas Pakistanis, and businesses involved in cross-border transactions.