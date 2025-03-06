Omani Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate; March 6, 2025

The exchange rate of the Omani Riyal (OMR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) was recorded unchanged at Rs731.65 in the open market on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

The buying rate for the Omani Rial in exchange for the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) stood at Rs723.15 while the selling rate is Rs731.65 in the open market on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

The Omani Rial denoted as OMR, serves as the official currency of Oman and is subdivided into 1,000 smaller units called baisa.

Conversion of 1000 OMR to Pakistani Rupees

On March 6, the prevailing exchange rate suggests that 1,000 OMR amounts to Rs723,150 in Pakistani currency.

To convert Omani Rial to the Pakistani Rupee, individuals travelling to Pakistan with OMR can approach banks or exchange company branches for the currency exchange process.

It is also important to highlight that the exchange rate of Rs722.15 per OMR in the open market holds considerable significance for the large Pakistani expatriate population living in Oman, which is estimated to number approximately 250,000 individuals involved in various employment or business ventures.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate stood at 196.3925 on Thursday, March 6.

The buying rate for the Canadian Dollar in exchange for the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) stood at Rs193.85 while the selling rate is Rs196.25 in the open market.

The exchange rate has been published as per open market as on Wednesday, March 06, 12:26 PST.

This rate holds significant importance for traders, overseas Pakistanis, and businesses involved in cross-border transactions.