Omani Riyal to PKR: Latest exchange rate; March 25, 2025

The Omani Riyal (OMR) exchange rate remained unchanged at Rs 731.90 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

The buying and selling rates for OMR were recorded at Rs 723.40 and Rs 731.90, respectively.

The exchange rates were last updated at 13:52 PST on March 25, 2025.

1000 Omani Riyal Conversion Rates

1,000 OMR is equivalent to Rs 723,400 in Pakistani currency if citizens sell the same in the open market as of March 25. Individuals traveling to either countries can exchange their currency at banks or exchange company branches.

The exchange rate is crucial for the approximately 250,000 Pakistani expatriates living in Oman, who are involved in various employment or business ventures.

Canadian Dollar to Pakistani rupee

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate stood unchanged at 198.25 on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. The buying and selling rates for CAD were recorded at Rs 195.85 and Rs 198.25, respectively.

This rate is significant for traders, overseas Pakistanis, and businesses involved in cross-border transactions.

