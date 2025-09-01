Omani student develops cancer treatment using genetically modified bacteria

MUSCAT: Taif bint Obaid Al Qaidiyah, an Omani student from Al Sharqiyah University, has developed a groundbreaking scientific project focused on cancer treatment using genetically modified bacteria.

According to the Oman Observer, the innovative project earned her first place in a national competition and the honor of representing the Sultanate of Oman at the prestigious Falling Walls International Forum in Berlin, Germany, this November.

The project utilizes genetically engineered bacteria as a smart therapeutic tool designed to target tumor environments directly. These bacteria are programmed to either secrete anti-cancer compounds or stimulate the immune system to attack cancer cells from within the tumor site.

Al Qaidiyah explained that the project aims to offer an alternative to traditional cancer treatments, significantly reducing the harmful side effects of chemotherapy while opening new frontiers in personalized medicine.

One of the key advantages of this approach is the bacteria’s ability to selectively target tumor cells, thereby sparing healthy tissues and increasing the chances of tumor control or shrinkage. This strategy holds promise for treating advanced-stage cancers that have not responded to conventional therapies.

“What distinguishes this project is its reliance on smart microorganisms as a treatment tool, unlike most research that focuses on chemotherapy or radiation,” she said. “It combines biotherapy with genetic engineering, paving the way for personalized treatments tailored to each patient’s specific tumor type.”

Looking ahead, Al Qaidiyah outlined ambitious future goals for the project, including the development of a bacterial-based prototype for clinical trials, collaboration with international research centers and universities to validate the treatment’s efficacy and safety, and expansion of the research to cover multiple types of cancer. She also aims to register a patent for the innovation as a proud Omani contribution to the global fight against cancer.