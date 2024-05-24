Oman’s air force airlifts woman, child for medical treatment

MUSCAT: A female citizen and her child, who were in dire need of medical treatment, have been airlifted from Khasab to Muscat by the Royal Air Force of Oman.

According to a statement issued by the Oman’s Ministry of Defence the Royal Air Force of Oman carried out a medical evacuation of a female citizen and a child with one of its helicopters.

“Their (woman and her child) critical health condition required their transfer from the Wilayat of Khasab in the Musandam Governorate to the Royal Hospital in Muscat Governorate to receive necessary specialization treatment,” the statement read.