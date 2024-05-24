web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, May 25, 2024
- Advertisement -

Oman’s air force airlifts woman, child for medical treatment

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

MUSCAT: A female citizen and her child, who were in dire need of medical treatment, have been airlifted from Khasab to Muscat by the Royal Air Force of Oman.

According to a statement issued by the Oman’s Ministry of Defence the Royal Air Force of Oman carried out a medical evacuation of a female citizen and a child with one of its helicopters.

“Their (woman and her child) critical health condition required their transfer from the Wilayat of Khasab in the Musandam Governorate to the Royal Hospital in Muscat Governorate to receive necessary specialization treatment,” the statement read.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.