Oman sets new recruitment rules for domestic workers

MUSCAT: Oman’s Ministry of Labour issued Ministerial Resolution No. 574/2025, which establishes new regulations for domestic workers and those in similar roles. This decision aims to enhance the protection of these workers, clearly define employer responsibilities, and improve oversight of employment practices in private households.

All employers and workers in Oman affected by these new rules are required to regularize their employment status within three months of the regulation’s effective date.

Who are domestic workers?

The regulation covers various professions, including child caregivers, private drivers, gardeners, agricultural workers, residential building guards, home health assistants, private nurses, home cooks, and animal handlers (such as camel, cattle, and horse breeders).

It outlines domestic work relationships and secures fundamental worker rights, voiding any agreements that diminish or waive these rights. Nevertheless, employers are permitted to offer benefits beyond those specified in the regulation.

Age limit and no fees to recruit workers

According to the decision, employers are prohibited from imposing forced labour, harassment, or violence, and from withholding passports or documents without the worker’s written consent. They may not employ anyone under the age of 21 or collect fees for recruitment.

Restrictions on recruitment advertisements

The regulation also prohibits advertising workers based on creed or color and bans the employment of unlicensed or undocumented workers.

Employers are required to provide workers with adequate accommodation, food, healthcare coverage, and transportation, and to keep a dedicated record for each worker that includes employment details and wage documentation.

Workers, in turn, must respect Omani laws, customs, and traditions, perform their duties diligently, maintain confidentiality, and protect the employer’s property. The decision states that employment contracts must be in writing and in Arabic, with an approved translation allowed.

The contract must specify working hours, wages, rest periods, and other terms, and must be registered electronically with the ministry.

Limit on the probationary period

A probationary period of up to 15 days can be established to evaluate professional competence and conduct. During this period, either party may terminate the contract with at least seven days’ notice. An employee cannot undergo probation more than once with the same employer unless the work category changes. If employment continues beyond the contract’s expiry, the contract is automatically renewed under the existing conditions, unless either party provides two months’ written notice of termination.

Working hours

Daily working hours, inclusive of rest and meal breaks, are capped at 12 hours, with at least 8 hours designated for rest and meals. Any overtime, not exceeding 2 additional hours per day, requires prior written agreement and will be compensated at the standard daily wage rate.

Weekly holidays

Workers are entitled to one paid rest day per week and paid sick leave of up to 30 days per year upon presentation of a certified medical report. Annual leave must be no less than 21 days per year, with the option to divide or compensate unused days in cash.

Wages

The employers in Oman are obliged to pay wages in Omani riyals or any other accepted currency within seven days of the due date. The payment must be documented with a proof of compensation, a signed receipt, or through bank transfer.

Deductions from employee payments must be permitted in limited cases, such as court-ordered fines, compensation for damages, or repayment of employer loans, with combined deductions not extending to one-quarter of the monthly wage.

Sick leaves

An employee who presents a medical certificate from an accredited authority is eligible for up to 30 days of paid sick leave annually. This leave can be taken consecutively or separately, as specified by the medical certificate. Employers are prohibited from employing the worker during this sick leave period.

Annual leaves

Employees in Oman are entitled to a minimum of 21 days of annual leave per year, with full monthly pay. This leave can be split, and the timing and location can be mutually agreed upon. Employees may also opt to receive an allowance equivalent to their daily wage for unused annual leave days, provided there is a written agreement.

Contract termination

The employment relationship may end upon expiry of the contract, medical incapacity, death of the worker or employer, or mutual agreement. In the event of an employer’s death, the worker may continue employment with the family for up to 90 days until the situation is regularised.

Gratuity

Upon termination, workers are entitled to an end-of-service gratuity. This gratuity amounts to half a month’s wages for each year of service, provided the worker has completed more than two years of service. Employers are required to settle all outstanding dues and entitlements within five days of the contract’s termination.

The Ministry of Labour’s authorized officials are vested with judicial inspection powers. These powers enable them to investigate complaints, assess worker conditions, and ensure compliance with regulations. Employers must fully cooperate with these officials, provide accurate records, and permit authorized visits or interviews with workers.

Return to the home country

Upon termination of the employment contract, the employer is responsible for repatriating the worker to their home country or an agreed-upon alternative within 30 days, unless the worker’s employment is transferred to a new employer.