Omar Ayub among PTI leaders arrested in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan was among the PTI leaders arrested after they were indicted in the GHQ attack case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

An anti-terrorism court judge Amjad Ali Shah indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and 60 other party leaders in the GHQ attack case.

Following the ATC verdict, the police arrested four PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub, Raja Basharat, Malik Ahmad Chatta, and Azeem, in connection with the case.

At least 23 other accused, including Murad Saeed, Shehbaz Gill, and Zulfi Bukhari, have already been declared proclaimed offenders.

May 9 violence

The PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023, from the premises of the Islamabad High Court, where he was attending a hearing in a corruption case. Khan, who served as the prime minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, was accused of receiving illegal gifts and assets from foreign countries.

Imran Khan’s arrest sparked widespread protests and riots across the country, as his supporters and party workers took to the streets to demand his release.

The PTI protesters attacked and vandalized several civil and military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the army in Rawalpindi, the Jinnah House in Lahore, the Mianwali airbase, and others. The protesters also burned vehicles, blocked roads, and clashed with the police and security forces.

More than 5,000 people were arrested and charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other laws for their involvement in the riots. The government also accused Khan of being the mastermind behind the attacks and said that it had evidence of his involvement.