Seeing fall of Govt, new election this year, says Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub on Thursday said that he is seeing the fall of the government and elections this year.

In an interview with the ARY News, PTI leader said,” the winds direction is changing but still it requires to be changed completely”.

“It is a compromised government with no one have trust over it, neither it could take strong decisions,” opposition leader in the National Assembly said.

Omar Ayub demanded immediate new elections, a level playing field and withdrawal of cases against the PTI leadership.

“It will be good for the country, this government changes as early as possible,” he said.

“Return us our mandate, then we will talk with these political parties,” Omar Ayub said.

“No one has talked with our committee, neither we are overly eager for it”.

Omar Ayub referred a senior People’s Party leader saying to him that ” either the PML-N will stab us in back or we to them”.

“This government could not run, and it will collapse soon,” he predicted. “The days of the government are numbered”. “They are deferring the budget’s date”.

Opposition leader said that the IMF has told them to consult over the budget with the opposition, but they didn’t do so.

“A new election could be avoided, if they return our mandate and withdraw cases against us,” PTI leader said.

“We have passed through the furnace of fire to become solid iron, now none of us will turn back. We are facing cases and go to jail if the bail cancels,” he said.