Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders get bail in May 9 cases

FAISALABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to NA opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in May 9 cases, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the case against PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Azam Swati, Zartaj Gul, Zain Qureshi and former party leader Fawad Chaudhry.

The police failed to present the record of four cases and witnesses in court. At this, the judge expressed annoyance with the investigation officer.

Due to the lack of evidence against the accused, the court granted bail to all the defendants.

READ: Omar Ayub’s pre-arrest bail extended in May 9 case

In March, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) delivered its verdict against the 51 accused in May 9 riots cases.

Judge Natasha Naseem Supra of ATC Court heard the case and outlined the charges against each of the accused, who were identified as workers affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The judge sentenced each of the 51 defendants to five years of imprisonment under various provisions.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.