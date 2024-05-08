Omar Ayub reacts to Sher Afzal Marwat’s statement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub reacted to party colleague Sher Afzal Marwat’s statement, alleging him and Shibli Faraz to halt meeting with the PTI founder.

In a statement issued here, Omar Ayub said that he has no personal grudge against Sher Afzal Marwat. “I was the one who proposed Sher Afzal Marwat for the PAC chairmanship to the PTI leadership,” the PTI general secretary asserted.

Omar Ayub party’s founder is their leader and they will not hesitate to resign from the assemblies whenever Imran Khan directs them to do so.

The PTI secretary general said that right now, he has no access to the party’s founder. “Sher Afzal Marwat should ask those who are meeting with Imran Khan as to why his name was taken back,” Omar Ayub added.

The PTI secretary general’s statement came after Sher Afzal Marwat’s recent criticism on him and Shibli Faraz which has sparked a controversy within the party ranks.

Earlier in the day, Sher Afzal Marwat said that the party colleagues Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub hindered his meeting with the PTI founder in jail.

Talking to the media, he alleged that Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub in connivance with the jail administration obstructed his meeting with the party’s founder. “Jail Superintendent told me that the PTI’s founder wants to meet me separately,” Marwat said.

“When I come for meeting today, the jail superintendent didn’t allow me to meet him,” he said. “My meeting with the PTI founder was extremely necessary,” he said.

“I am being paid back for my services to the PTI with the complaint of the party’s social media team against me,” he lamented.