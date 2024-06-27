Omar Ayub resigns as PTI secretary general

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub resigned from the post, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Omar Ayub, who is also leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, stepped down from the party’s position. He also wrote a letter to the party’s founder, Imran Khan, announcing his resignation as PTI Secretary-General

Omar Ayub announced his resignation through a post on X, making it public.

“I am grateful to the founder PTI for accepting the resignation as Secretary General,” he posted. Omar Ayub said that he tendered his resignation on June 22 to the party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan that Shibli Faraz conveyed his message to the PTI founder in jail.

“Further changes will be made in the organisational structure of the party on the directives of PTI founder,” Omar Ayub said

He maintained that being opposition leader in the National Assembly he was not able to ‘do justice’ to the party position.