PTI questions govt’s decision not to reduce petroleum prices

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub has vigorously passed criticism on the government, highlighting its claims of Balochistan’s expansion and development as “fraudulent and illusory.” ARY News reported.

While speaking to the media, Omer Ayub asked about the source through which Balochistan development will be funded.

Omar Ayub also pointed out that the national debt has skyrocketed by PKR 14,550 billion in the last two years. He blamed PM Shehbaz Sharif of deceit, especially regarding the Petroleum Development Levy, and questioned its sustainability.

He mentioned that the depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee has worsened the country’s financial afflictions, especially the addition of PKR 14,450 billion to the national debt.

The opposition leader further highlighted questions about the increase in inflation and expected further economic challenges.

Omar Ayub slammed the government for blocking Akhtar Mengal and asked about Balochistan’s security situation.

The opposition leader dared government personnel to step into Balochistan without any security. He claimed that even the Chief Minister cannot think of travelling without guards or protection outside Quetta.

Omar Ayub’s statements have triggered arguments on the government’s management of Balochistan development claims and the wider economic condition.

