Omar Ayub vows to raise tribesmen’s issues in NA

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader, Omar Ayub Khan, on Monday assured the tribesmen that he would take up their issue to the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

Leaders from South Waziristan, including members of the Mehsud tribe, met with opposition leader Omar Ayub, along with Mahmood Achakzai, head of the Pakistan Constitution Protection Movement, and other prominent figures such as Asad Qaiser.

The joint Jirga discussed the critical issues stemming from the closure of the Angur Ada border – the border between the South Waziristan of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan’s Paktika Province.

During the meeting, the Jirga detailed the significant problems faced by the local population due to the border closure.

In response, Omar Ayub assured the leaders that he would bring this issue to the National Assembly and the Ministry of Interior, stressing that the resolving the tribal people’s problems is his top priority.

The opposition leaders also accepted an invitation to participate in a three-day tribal jirga in Islamabad.

Omar Ayub stressed that failing to address these issues could wear way the people’s confidence in the state. He vowed to raise his voice on every platform for the tribal districts’ concerns.

Asad Qaiser echoed this sentiment, highlighting the sacrifices made by the people of the tribal districts for Pakistan. He emphasized that solving their problems is both a duty and a debt.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai reiterated his commitment to fighting for tribal rights within and outside the assembly, acknowledging the tribals’ eternal sacrifices for the country.

During the meeting, two resolutions submitted by the tribal leaders’ jirga were unanimously approved, signaling a collective effort to address and resolve the pressing issues faced by the tribal districts.