Omar Ayub’s seat in jeopardy as IHC lifts stay order on rigging inquiry

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has lifted the stay order on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s investigation into alleged rigging in the NA-18 Haripur constituency, won by opposition leader Omar Ayub.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar issued a written order, disposing of the petition. The court directed the ECP to hear both parties before proceeding with the inquiry and to make a decision in accordance with the law.

Omar Ayub had challenged the Election Commission’s action and the July 10 order to investigate rigging in NA-18 Haripur.

Former Chief Justice Aamir Farooq had issued a stay order on the Election Commission’s action. The court had sought responses from the Election Commission, the NA-18 Returning Officer, the District Returning Officer and Babar Nawaz Khan.

During the previous hearing of the case, the Election Commission’s lawyer Sajjeel Swati and Omar Ayub’s lawyer appeared in the court.

Omar Ayub’s lawyer said that the ECP has to decide on the petition within 60 days, adding that after 60 days the proceeding of commission is illegal.

Omar Ayub had won the election by a huge margin, he said, adding that the opposing candidate also accepted his victory and even tweeted about it.

Read More: PPP misleading public on canals issue: Omar Ayub

The ECP’s lawyer said that the PTI leader himself had first complained about rigging on the election day. When he won in the evening, the opposing candidate also filed a complaint about rigging. When the commission started proceedings on both petitions, Ayub came to the High Court in a writ.

The lawyer requested that the commission had not yet issued any action or order and prayed the court that the petition be dismissed.

After hearing the arguments of lawyers of parties, the court had reserved its decision on Omar Ayub’s petition.