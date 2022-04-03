Omar Sarfraz Cheema takes oath as Punjab governor

LAHORE: The newly-appointed Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema has taken oath of his office on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti administered the oath to him during a simple but dignified ceremony at the Governor’s House in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, IG Punjab, chief secretary, Raja Yasir, Humayun Saeed and others.

Cheema was appointed as Punjab governor earlier in the day after Chaudhry Sarwar was removed from the post after being blamed for persuading Aleem Khan group to vote in favour of PML-N candidate Hamza Shahbaz.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said federal government terminated Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

Making the announcement from his Twitter handle, the information minister said that Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has been terminated from his post and new governor Punjab will be announced later.

He said that as per the Constitution, deputy speaker will act as acting governor of the province

