Omer Adil: YouTuber arrested over objectionable content on women

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested YouTuber and host Omer Adil on a complaint filed by private news channel anchorperson Gharida Farooqi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the FIA Cyber Crime Wing arrested Omer Adil for leveling ‘fabricated allegations’ against Gharida Farooqi.

The FIA spokesperson said that Omer Adil is currently being currently investigated by the Cyber Crime Wing.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari had also filed a complaint against Omer Adil with the FIA.

Azma Bukhari in her complaint maintained that Umar Adil had made derogatory remarks against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other female anchors in his vlog

The Punjab information minister sought action against Umar Adil for his ‘baseless and derogatory’ remarks.

Earlier, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that the government will catch each and every culprit behind Uzma Bukhari leaked deepfake video.

Addressing a press conference alongside the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, and other Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) women leaders, she said that the original video and related information had been obtained.

She expressed gratitude to social media platforms for removing the video and assured that the government would pursue the case with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) effectively and forcefully. She said that every person involved in this crime would be traced and given exemplary punishment.