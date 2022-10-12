Omer Sarafaraz Cheema appointed Punjab Home Advisor

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Wednesday approved Omer Sarafarz Cheema’s appointment as Home advisor in Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PTI Chief made the decision to appoint the former governor of Punjab Omer Sarfaraz Cheema as Home Advisor Punjab. Home Minister Punjab

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Col (retd) Hashim Dogar stepped down as Punjab Home Minister.

Dogar sent his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi for approval.

“It was a great pleasure to have served as Minister for Home and Prison Department under your able command,” he stated in the tendered resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Elahi.

آج میں نے زاتی وجوہات کی بنا پہ اپنے عہدے سے استعفی دیا ہے۔ انشاللہ آگے بھی پی ٹی آی کے ادنی کارکن کے طور پہ کام کرتا رہوں گا pic.twitter.com/hQzZDUf5Da — Col (R) Muhammad Hashim| Home Minister Punjab. (@ColhashimDogar) October 11, 2022

“I feel regretted to inform you that I shall not be able to continue as Minister for Punjab Home and Prison Department due to personal commitments and some health issues,” he further wrote in a letter to the chief minister.

It is worth mentioning here that Dogar’s resignation came at a time when the former ruling party [PTI] is planning a long march towards the federal capital in this ongoing month.

