OMR to PKR: Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate - Feb. 7, 2026

Karachi/Muscat- Feb.7, 2026: As of today, one Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at 727.45 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), down noticeably from last week’s 730.06 PKR. After the brief rally last week, the OMR to PKR exchange rate has reversed direction and given back most of the previous gain, returning closer to the levels seen earlier in the month.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) remains firmly anchored to the US Dollar at 2.6008 — a peg that has been in place since 1986 and continues to provide its characteristic stability. The Pakistani Rupee (₨), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, continues to float and is influenced by the usual combination of remittance inflows, inflation trends, and broader currency market sentiment.

Over the past week the pair fell from 730.06 PKR to today’s 727.45 PKR — a drop of approximately −2.61 PKR or roughly −0.36%. The pullback appears tied to a softening in global oil prices, with Brent crude retreating back toward the low-to-mid $60s per barrel range after failing to hold higher levels. Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to receive strong monthly remittances (December figures around $3.59 billion), which help limit the PKR’s downside, but were not enough to prevent this week’s correction. The rate has once again moved further below the 50-day average near 732 PKR, reinforcing the recent soft bias.

For Pakistani workers in Oman, this reversal is felt immediately. Someone earning 500 OMR now sends home approximately 363,725 PKR — about 1,300 PKR less than last Saturday. While still a meaningful amount for most families, the quick reversal removes some of the extra cushion that appeared last week. Households relying on these transfers for school fees, medical expenses or daily groceries will notice the difference.

On the trade side, the lower OMR/PKR level makes Omani petroleum products and other imports slightly more affordable for Pakistani buyers, while Pakistani exporters of textiles, rice and other goods to Oman may find their margins under a bit more pressure. Travel between the two countries remains largely unaffected in the short term — 1,000 PKR still converts to roughly 1.374–1.375 OMR for a Muscat trip.

The coming days will likely depend on whether crude oil can stabilize or continue to weaken, and whether the latest remittance and inflation data from Pakistan provide additional support to the PKR. Live rates are always available on Xe, Investing.com, or through the State Bank of Pakistan’s official channels.

After one week of relief, the rate has swung back down to 727.45 PKR per Riyal. A reminder that these corridors can move quickly — both ways. How are you feeling about this latest move?