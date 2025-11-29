OMR to PKR: Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 29, 2025

As of today, November 29, 2025, one Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at 729.54 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), slipping a bit from last week’s 730.54 PKR. If you’re tuned into the OMR to PKR exchange rate, this week saw the Riyal ease off slightly after its small rebound, with the pair reflecting ongoing economic crosswinds between Oman and Pakistan.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) is that trusty Gulf mainstay, fixed to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986 and fueled by Oman’s oil-centric setup. It’s built for endurance. The Pakistani Rupee (₨), handled by the State Bank of Pakistan, is more of a live wire as a floating currency—jostled by inflation, remittance rushes, and world news that keeps it guessing.

This week, the OMR/PKR pair kept things contained, drifting down from 730.54 PKR last Saturday to today’s 729.54—a quiet drop of about 0.14%. The Riyal’s holding pattern is linked to Oman’s oil exports, but with Brent crude around 63 USD per barrel and forecasts dipping lower, it’s adding a subtle drag. For the PKR, October’s $3.4 billion in remittances—up from the prior month and with plenty from Omani sources—keep it afloat, even as inflation ticked to 6.2% (against Oman’s milder 1.5%). The OMR’s dollar link means US cues are in the driver’s seat. The rate’s dipping below the 50-day average of around 732 PKR, hinting at a touch more softness ahead if oil stays range-bound.

These aren’t abstract figures—they land right in people’s laps. Imagine a Pakistani worker in Muscat earning 500 OMR; that’s now about 364,770 PKR sent home, a smidge less than before but still a buffer against staples like rice, where prices have climbed around 12% this year. This week’s nudge down takes a tiny bite out of remittance power, but the overall flow from Gulf jobs keeps household’s steady. On the trade front, the $1.2 billion back-and-forth—Pakistan’s textiles for Oman’s oil—mirrors these moves. A softer OMR might lighten the load on Pakistani buyers of Omani goods, while giving exporters a quiet nudge. Planning a hop to Muscat? 1,000 PKR grabs roughly 1.37 OMR still, no big shift there.

For the upcoming OMR to PKR moves, keep tabs on crude swings and Pakistan’s remittance streak. Real-time trackers like Xe or Investing.com make it easy to follow along. Whether you’re wiring funds or locking in deals, these incremental changes can snowball. What’s on your radar next week?